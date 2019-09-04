Edinburg City Secretary Charged In Apparent Vote Harvesting Scheme

There has been another high-level arrest in the investigation into apparent voting fraud during the 2017 Edinburg municipal election. City Secretary Ludivina Leal was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an illegal voting charge contained in an indictment handed up by a Hidalgo County grand jury last week.

Leal is the 22nd person to be charged in the alleged scheme to rig the election to get former Edinburg police officer Richard Molina elected as mayor. Molina and his wife are among the nearly 2 dozen people charged.

Investigators say voters who were not Edinburg residents were persuaded to list an in-city address on their voter registration form. The investigation by the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office is ongoing.