Edinburg Councilman To Keep Seat, Claims He Did Not Willfully Violate City Charter

Claims of ignorance are allowing an Edinburg city councilman to keep his seat, despite apparent violations of the city’s conflict-of-interest statute. The City Council Tuesday night agreed to drop an investigation into Councilman Homer Jasso Junior after he claimed he was unaware of the City Charter provision prohibiting elected officials from having a financial interest in the city.

Jasso’s tire recycling company, Santa Anita Recycles, had a contract with the city and had billed the city more than $18,000 since July. But during Tuesday night’s meeting, Jasso maintained he notified the city attorney and city manager of the contract, they gave their OK, and when they learned it was in violation of the city charter, he terminated the contract.