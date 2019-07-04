Edinburg EDC Chief Resigns

The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation is again looking for a new executive director. Joey Trevino resigned the post earlier this week but offered no explanation.

Trevino had served as executive director for less than a year-and-a-half. He was appointed to the post in February of last year, taking over for Gus Garcia who was fired after the new Mayor Molina administration was elected.

The Edinburg EDC has called a special meeting for Friday to consider naming an interim executive director.