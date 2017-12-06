Home LOCAL Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest
Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest
The prize for delivering the first harvested bale of cotton in the U.S. this year goes to Wyatt Agri Products of Edinburg.

The cotton was picked north of Edcouch-Elsa, and the farming corporation delivered a 1-thousand-680 pound bale to Harlingen Gin Company a little after noon last Tuesday. For its efforts, Wyatt Agri Products will be awarded 3-thousand dollars.

The bale of cotton will next be delivered to the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, which will hold a First Bale auction and scholarship fundraiser in September. The scholarship money will go to students pursuing an agriculture-related degree at Texas State Technical College.

