Edinburg Finds New City Manager

A former McAllen assistant city manager has been hired as the new city manager in Edinburg. Pilar Rodriguez was appointed to the city’s top administrative position during a special City Council meeting Friday. Rodriguez takes over for Richard Hinojosa who resigned two weeks ago.

Hinojosa submitted his resignation just hours before the City Council was to take up a late-added agenda item calling for a discussion of his duties and responsibilities. Rodriguez comes to Edinburg from his most recent position as the executive director of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority.