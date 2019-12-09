Edinburg, La Joya To Cast Votes In Runoff Elections Tuesday

Residents of Edinburg and La Joya will go to the polls again Tuesday to cast their votes in several races that weren’t decided in the November 5th elections.

One of the runoff races is in Edinburg – for Place 3 on the city council. Deanna Dominguez and Juan Garcia are battling to take over for Homer Jasso Junior. There are three runoff contests in La Joya – for mayor and the Place 2 and Place 4 seats on the city commission.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Jose Salinas is fending off a challenge from Isidro Casanova. Roger Hernandez and Daniel Flores are vying for Place 2, while Laura Mendiola Macias and Dalia Arriaga are running off for Place 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m. Tuesday.