Edinburg Lawmaker’s District Director Arrested

The district director for Edinburg Representative Terry Canales has been arrested on a charge of injury to a child. 38-year-old Alejandro Jose Rios was arrested at his business called the Kids Kollege Learning Center. Rios’ arrest stems from an alleged incident dating back to late last month.

The nature of the incident isn’t clear. Rios had been suspended from his position as Canales’ district director prior to his arrest after Canales learned Rios was under investigation. Rios was later terminated.