Edinburg Looks To Pharr For Its New City Manager

After less than a month of searching, Edinburg has found a new city manager. He is the current city manager of Pharr, Juan Guerra.

The Edinburg City Council, in a special meeting Friday, made Guerra its choice to succeed Pilar Rodriguez. Rodriguez had resigned last month after just three months in the post, saying he had to take care of some personal challenges.

Guerra has been the Pharr city manager for the past three years. He was also named this week as one of the finalists for the city manager’s job in Brownsville.