Edinburg Man Becomes The Latest Victim Of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Valley resident. A 50-year-old Edinburg man who had contracted the coronavirus died Monday. The patient is the 7th from Hidalgo County, and the 26th from the 4-county Rio Grande Valley, to die of the disease caused by the virus. Also Monday, Hidalgo County reported 12 more residents were found to be infected by the virus, raising the total number of infections to 353.

Cameron County health officials reported Monday that 11 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Several of the new cases were linked to people previously infected, three people contracted the virus somewhere within the community, and two others contracted the virus outside of the Valley. The new cases bring Cameron County’s total to 443.

In Starr County, a 10th coronavirus case was confirmed Monday. All of the new cases raise the total in the Valley to more than 800, up to 819.