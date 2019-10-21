Edinburg Man Charged Following Drug-Laced ‘Candy’ Seizure

An Edinburg man has been charged in connection with the large stash of marijuana-laced candies that police seized last week. The charges against 20-year-old Edwin Mercado include manufacturing and delivering illegal drugs, and possession of marijuana.

Edinburg police Friday served a search warrant on a Stuart Drive residence and seized more than a pound of marijuana, and more than two kilos of marijuana edibles – including candies laced with THC.

Police are warning parents that the THC candies were packaged and labeled to look like popular candies sold in stores.