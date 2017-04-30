Edinburg Man Sentenced In 2-State Child Pornography Case

A plea agreement has resulted in an almost 25 year prison term for an Edinburg man in connection with a 2-state online child pornography case. 29-year-old Carlos Benjamin Martinez could have sentenced to up to 50 years, but was given some leniency after he pleaded guilty in December to his part in the crime.

Federal cyber crime agents were led to Martinez in September of 2015 after determining his computer was the source of a suspicious email sent to someone in Massachusetts. The email was found to have contained several images of children engaged in sexual activity.