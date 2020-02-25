Edinburg Man Standing Trial In Triple Fatality Car Crash

Trial is underway for an Edinburg man charged in the DWI deaths of the wife, young son, and mother-in-law of a Border Patrol employee. 21-year-old Luis Gonzalez is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the car crash that happened on Monte Cristo Road near Business 281 back in August 2018.

The McAllen Monitor reports that court records show Gonzalez admitted to police to taking Xanax in the hours before the crash, but that he denied drinking any alcohol. The wreck killed 33-year-old Marci Lou Powell, 3-year-old Joshua Powell, and 55-year-old Maria Isabel De La Garza.