25 years in prison – the punishment for an Edinburg man who beat his roommate to death about 1-1/2 years ago. The sentence against 52-year-old Michael Caudill was handed down Tuesday shortly after he agreed to plead guilty to the murder.

Caudill admitted he beat 59-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez early the morning of August 21st 2015, killing him with a blow to his head. Edinburg police say there’d been a dispute over drugs or money.