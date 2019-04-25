Edinburg Mayor Molina Arraigned On Voter Fraud Charges

It appears to be business as usual in the city of Edinburg, despite the arrest of Mayor Richard Molina on voter fraud charges. Molina was arraigned and booked Thursday morning on felony charges of illegal voting and engaging in organized election fraud. He was released on bonds totaling 20-thousand dollars, and was back dealing with city business in the afternoon.

The charges stem from an investigation launched shortly after his November 2017 election victory by Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office. A criminal complaint states Molina “pressured or persuaded” people who lived outside of Edinburg to change their voter registration address to show they lived in Edinburg. One address was that of an apartment complex owned by Molina.

Previously, 16 other people were arrested, also on illegal voting charges. There’s been no comment from Molina, but Edinburg city spokeswoman Caray Zayas says Molina “adamantly denies any wrongdoing” and that the latest developments will have no impact on the city’s day-to-day operations.