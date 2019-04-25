Edinburg Mayor Molina Arraigned On Voter Fraud Charges

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina has been charged with voter fraud stemming from his victory in the November 2017 election.

Molina was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of illegal voting and engaging in organized election fraud, and was given bonds totaling $20,000.

Molina and his wife were arrested Thursday morning when they turned themselves in at the DPS office in Edinburg. The felony charges stem from an investigation launched shortly after the election by Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which issued a statement stating Molina orchestrated a vote harvesting scheme.

A criminal complaint states Molina “pressured or persuaded” people who lived outside of Edinburg to change their voter registration address to show they lived in Edinburg. One address was that of an apartment complex Molina owned.

The investigation resulted in the previous arrests of 16 other people also on illegal voting charges. There’s been no comment from Molina, but Edinburg city spokeswoman Caray Zayas says Molina “adamantly denies any wrongdoing” and that Thursday’s development will have no impact on the city’s day-to-day operations.