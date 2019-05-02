Edinburg Mayor Molina Issues Statement Denying Voter Fraud

“We respectfully deny any criminal wrongdoing.” That from Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina in a video and written statement released today – one week after he and his wife were arrested in connection with a purported election-rigging scheme.

In the brief statement, Molina adds they look forward to defending themselves in the courtroom. Molina goes on to say the charges will not affect his ability to perform his mayoral duties, and he asks that Edinburg citizens respect their constitutional right to due process.

Molina was charged a week ago today with illegal voting and engaging in organized election fraud stemming from his mayoral race in the November 2017 election. He’s accused of urging some non-residents to change their voter registration address to show they were residents of Edinburg.