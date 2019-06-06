Edinburg Mayor, Wife Indicted In Suspected Voter Fraud Scheme

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina has been indicted on charges in connection with an alleged attempt to rig his 2017 election victory.

A Hidalgo County grand jury handed up the indictment Thursday afternoon against Molina and his wife Dalia, charging both with illegal voting and engaging in organized election fraud. The indictment comes about a month-and-a-half after the two were arrested following an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The criminal complaint stated Richard Molina pressured or persuaded people who were not Edinburg residents to change their voter registration form giving them an Edinburg address. One address was that of an apartment complex owned by Molina. 17 other people have been arrested in the apparent voter fraud scheme, most on charges of making a false statement on a voter registration form.