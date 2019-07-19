Edinburg Mayor, Wife Pleaded Not Guilty In Suspected Voter Fraud Scheme

The mayor of Edinburg and his wife have formally denied all charges stemming from an apparent attempt to rig his 2017 election victory.

Appearing in 464th state District Court Friday morning, Richard Molina pleaded not guilty to charges of organized election fraud and illegal voting contained in a 12-count indictment handed up last month. His wife, Dalia, pleaded not guilty to 3 similar charges.

The indictment states Richard Molina was part of a vote harvesting organization, which persuaded people who did not live in Edinburg to change their voter registration forms to show an address in the Edinburg city limits. A total of 19 people have been arrested in the alleged voter fraud scheme.