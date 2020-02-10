Edinburg Offers Amnesty For Unpaid Citations

The city of Edinburg is giving a break to anyone who has failed to take care of an old traffic ticket.

Starting a week from today, the city is offering a month-and-a-half long amnesty period during which people who haven’t paid a Class C misdemeanor can pay the outstanding ticket, and your fine for failing to appear will be waived. You will have to show up in person to Edinburg Municipal Court, where you can pay the fine in full or possibly make arrangements to pay the fine in installments.

The Edinburg amnesty period will be in effect from February 17th through March 31st.