Edinburg Physician To Take Helm Of Doctors Professional Association

A physician from Edinburg will take over the leadership of a state doctor’s professional group.

The Brownsville Herald reported Sunday that Doctor E. Linda Villarreal was selected by unanimous vote of the Texas Medical Association’s board to be the next TMA President.

The TMA has a membership of over 53-thousand medical doctors and students from all over Texas. She will first serve as President-elect for a year and take over as President thereafter. She has been a member for 31-years. The organization has been in existence for 167-years.