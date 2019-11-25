Edinburg Police Gun Range Closed After Stray Bullets Spray Nearby Neighborhood

Residents of an east Edinburg neighborhood are demanding answers after gunshots from the Edinburg Police Department gun range ripped into their neighborhood during a training exercise last Friday afternoon. One of the bullets grazed the leg of an elderly man, another penetrated a bedroom window, and another damaged an SUV. Edinburg Police have released a statement saying the firing range on Doolittle Avenue has been closed while the department investigates the incident in conjunction with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department. One resident of the neighborhood, located a few hundred feet east of the gun range, says his family had gathered outside their Jutland Street home following a funeral when stray bullets began ricocheting through the neighborhood.