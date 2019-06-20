Edinburg Recall Effort Fails

A recall effort against Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and the city’s council members will not proceed. The group circulating recall petitions says it failed to get the required number of signatures by today’s deadline. The group fell about 350 signatures short of the 2,150 needed to submit the petitions to the city. The recall effort started following Molina’s arrest in April on illegal voting and election fraud charges.

Molina is accused in a multi-count indictment in an apparent scheme to rig his 2017 election win by persuading non-Edinburg residents to falsify their voter registration forms to show they had an Edinburg address.

In a public statement, the group blasted the city’s administration, accusing it of working to thwart the recall effort. The group said the city used stall tactics causing the group to lose eight of the 30 days that are allowed for gathering signatures.