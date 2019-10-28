Edinburg Road Rage Murder Trial In The Hands Of The Jury

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a Valley man charged with murder in an apparent road rage shooting near the Hidalgo County Courthouse a little more than two years ago. After a 3-day trial, jurors are now deciding whether 33-year-old Fabian Paredes intentionally shot and killed 25-year-old Joshua Sanchez, or if Paredes fired the shot in self-defense.

Police say an angry Sanchez had been chasing Paredes for several miles until they reached the intersection of McIntyre and 10th, where Paredes fired what he maintains was a warning shot. Sanchez was struck, crashed his car, and was killed.