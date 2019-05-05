LOCALTRENDING

Edinburg School Bond Fails, Weslaco Drainage Bond Passes

Edinburg residents sent a message to the school district by resoundingly rejecting the district’s $220.6 million bond proposal. 72 percent voted against the measure.

The bond money would have paid for a new high school, a new middle school, two career technology centers, as well as for some classroom additions and building renovations. The expenditure would have raised residents’ annual property taxes by up to 5 cents.

In Weslaco, residents said yes to a $10 million bond measure to fund drainage improvements. The measure passed with 60 percent of the vote. The bonds will pay for a portion of eight drainage projects that were proposed following the historic flooding last June that destroyed or damaged more than 25-hundred homes and more than 100 businesses.

