Edinburg Teen Finally Released From Wrongful Immigration Detention

After three weeks of being wrongfully detained, an Edinburg teen is free from federal immigration custody. 18-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia was released from an ICE detention center in Pearsall Tuesday – his release coming about a day after The Dallas Morning News reported about his case.

Galicia is a U.S. citizen, born in Dallas and raised in Edinburg. But while driving to Houston earlier this month for a soccer try-out, he was stopped at the Border Patrol Falfurrias checkpoint, where agents questioned his documents, despite Galicia having his U.S. birth certificate.

Galicia was detained and remained in Border Patrol custody until last Saturday when he was transferred to ICE custody, and was then finally able to contact his family.

(Photo courtesy of newstimes.com)