Edinburg Teen Wrongly Detained Describes “Inhumane” Conditions In Border Patrol Facility

An Edinburg high school student says he lost 26 pounds and wasn’t allowed to shower during the more than three weeks he was wrongly detained by Border Patrol agents. 18-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia says he was crammed into a holding cell with about 60 other men during his detention in the Border Patrol’s Ursula station in McAllen, and in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Galicia said none of them had any room to sleep.

Galicia had been held there after being detained at the Falfurrias checkpoint June 27th amid confusion over his citizenship. Galicia showed his U.S. birth certificate and Texas I-D, but he was also carrying a Mexican tourist visa. After three weeks in the McAllen Border Patrol station, Galicia was transferred to a larger ICE detention center in Pearsall, allowed to contact his family, and he was released Tuesday.

Galicia’s description of the conditions inside the McAllen Border Patrol station echo the findings of the CBP’s own inspectors, who in a recent and disturbing report, singled out the Ursula station and the station in Clint, near El Paso, for their overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.