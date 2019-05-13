Edinburg Woman Charged In Toddler Son’s Death In Wisconsin

An Edinburg woman and two other people are jailed in Wisconsin, accused in the horrific beating death of the woman’s 2-year-old son. 27-year-old Rena Santiago, who was living in Two Rivers Wisconsin, was charged Monday with repeated physical abuse of a child and chronic neglect of a child. Santiago’s two roommates were charged with similar crimes. The boy was killed back on April 26th.

Police say it was one of the roommates, David Heiden, who shook and beat the boy to death in a fit of anger. But investigators say the toddler’s body was covered with old bruises and wounds, and that Santiago admitted that she had also beaten her son over the past several months.