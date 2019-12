An Edinburg woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband. 47-year-old Karla Marlen DeLeon was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a 1 million dollar bond.

Edinburg police had responded to the the couple’s home on the 700 block of East Russell Road where they say a domestic disturbance Sunday night had escalated to the point DeLeon grabbed a revolver and opened fire. 48-year-old Hector DeLeon was struck in the head.