Home LOCAL Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist
Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist
LOCAL
0

Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

0
0
motorcycle high speed chase police
now viewing

Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

texas-capital
now playing

Texas Legislature To Open With Far More Pomp Than Policy

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

ruben-torres-abigail-estrada
now playing

Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN
now playing

Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident

monopoly
now playing

Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

tanzania
now playing

At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania

foreign-secretary-boris-johnson
now playing

Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking

sacramenton-weir-flood-gates-opened
now playing

UPDATE: Flood Gates Opened As Storm Continues

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Fallen Officer's Squad Car Displayed Outside HQ

the-right-to-die-death-with-dignity
now playing

Congressman Says He'll Block DC's 'Death with Dignity' Bill

An Edinburg woman is facing negligent homicide charges following a collision that killed an Edinburg man on his motorcycle Monday afternoon. It happened a little after two when DPS troopers say the woman was turning her GMC Acadia onto a private road near East Monte Cristo and Sunflower Roads and struck the motorcycle. The man was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. He’s identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Reyna. Troopers say it appears 30-year-old Linda Michelle Covarrubias failed to yield before making the turn.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death
  2. Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Arraigned On DWI, Illegal Weapon Charges
  3. Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5
  4. Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen
Related Posts
BOILD WATER ADVISORY

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

jsalinas 0
ruben-torres-abigail-estrada

Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

jsalinas 0
PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN

Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video