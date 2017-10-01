Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

An Edinburg woman is facing negligent homicide charges following a collision that killed an Edinburg man on his motorcycle Monday afternoon. It happened a little after two when DPS troopers say the woman was turning her GMC Acadia onto a private road near East Monte Cristo and Sunflower Roads and struck the motorcycle. The man was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. He’s identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Reyna. Troopers say it appears 30-year-old Linda Michelle Covarrubias failed to yield before making the turn.