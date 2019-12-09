Edinburg Woman To Be Charged With Murder In Husband’s Death

An Edinburg woman is facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of her husband. 47-year-old Karla Marlen DeLeon was arrested at the couple’s home shortly after the shooting Sunday night.

Edinburg police had responded to the home on the 700 block of East Russell Road where they say a domestic disturbance had escalated to the point DeLeon grabbed a revolver and opened fire. Killed was 48-year-old Hector Raisel DeLeon. Karla DeLeon is to be arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder Tuesday.