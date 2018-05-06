Edinburg’s City Manager Calls It Quits

More changes at Edinburg City Hall. The city’s top administrator, City Manager Richard Hinojosa, announced today he is leaving the post.

Hinojosa gave no reason for his decision, but the McAllen Monitor reports the city council was to go behind closed doors to discuss his duties and responsibilities at its meeting tonight. The item had been added to the agenda late Friday.

Hinojosa has been Edinburg’s city manager since 2015, succeeding Ramiro Garza. His resignation will take effect in 30 days.

Photo courtesy of the Edinburg Cable Network