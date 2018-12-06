Home NATIONAL Effects Of Supreme Court Voter Roll Decision Appear Limited
Effects Of Supreme Court Voter Roll Decision Appear Limited
Effects Of Supreme Court Voter Roll Decision Appear Limited

(AP) – A U.S. Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for states to take a tougher approach to maintaining their voter rolls, but will they?  Ohio plans to resume its process for removing inactive voters after it was affirmed in Monday’s 5-4 ruling. It takes a particularly aggressive approach that appears to be an outlier among states.  Few appear eager to follow.

At issue is when a state begins the process to notify and ultimately remove people from the rolls after a period of non-voting. In most states with similar laws, that process begins after voters miss two or more elections.  In Ohio, it starts if voters sit out just one election.

