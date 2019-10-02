Effort To Remove Mercedes City Manager Fails

A promise to be more transparent is apparently allowing Mercedes City Manager Sergio Zavala to keep his job. City commissioners went behind closed doors Tuesday night to discuss possibly removing Zavala.

But according to CBS 4 News, Zavala agreed to be more open about providing documents requested by commissioners, and a motion to remove Zavala did not receive a second. Meanwhile, Commissioner Leonel Benavides remains under threat of being removed after a judge lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the City Commission from taking any punitive action.

Benavides had won the order prior to the meeting two weeks ago during which commissioners were to consider whether to censure or remove Benavides over complaints he mistreated a city employee.

That meeting drew an overflow, rowdy crowd and the ensuing commotion resulted in the arrests of four residents.