Effort Underway To Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree
Effort Underway To Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree

Effort Underway To Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree

(AP) – A 100-year-old tree scheduled to be cut down for a school parking lot in suburban Houston has been given a month-long reprieve so people opposed to its removal can try to raise up to $200,000 to save it.

The century-old live oak near the League City Elementary School – known as Mr. Elementree – was supposed to come down last week. Clear Creek Independent School District officials tell The Galveston County Daily News they’ll now wait until March 1.

City Councilman Greg Gripon says the tree has historic value to League City and generations of former students. The school is being rebuilt stands in the way of a planned parking lot.

The city’s historical society and garden club hope the tree can be moved to another spot.

