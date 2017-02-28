Efforts To Repeal NC ‘bathroom bill’ Are An At Impasse Again

(AP) – A new proposal to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” appears stuck as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about empowering local governments to expand LGBT rights. The impasse worries state boosters because time is running out before the NCAA decides whether to prevent North Carolina sites from hosting championship events through 2022.

The law, which requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates, has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts and business expansions. Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP leaders disagree about what a replacement bill should look like. Gay rights groups told reporters Tuesday only a complete HB2 repeal will satisfy them. Supporters of a bipartisan compromise scheduled their own news conference.