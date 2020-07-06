Egypt Arrests Doctors, Silences Critics Over Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, Egyptian security forces cordon off roads during curfew hours as prevention measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt. Coronavirus infections are surging in the country of 100 million, threatening to overwhelm Egyptian hospitals. Egypt has the highest death toll in the Arab world. Yet even as authorities fight the swelling outbreak, they have also tried to stifle nearly all criticism about the government’s handling of the health crisis. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)