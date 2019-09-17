Egypt Calls For World To Back Saudi Arabia

FILE - This Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, satellite image from Planet Labs Inc., shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia.The weekend drone attack on one of the world’s largest crude oil processing plants that dramatically cut into global oil supplies is the most visible sign yet of how Aramco’s stability and security is directly linked to that of its owner -- the Saudi government and its ruling family. (Planet Labs Inc via AP, File)

(AP) – Egypt’s foreign minister says his country is standing by Saudi Arabia following the weekend attack on major oil sites in the kingdom.

Sameh Shoukry is calling on the international community to collectively back Saudi Arabia and identify who was responsible for the attacks on a Saudi oil field and the world’s largest crude oil processing plant. He spoke Tuesday in a press conference in Cairo alongside France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Shoukry says Egypt also backs efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent a “border military confrontation that will have devastated consequences on the region.” The attack, claimed by Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels forced a suspension of 5.7 million barrels of Saudi crude a day and 2 billion cubic feet of gas.