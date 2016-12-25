Home WORLD Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist
Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist
WORLD
0

Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist

0
0
20150724120121photo-3
now viewing

Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist

maxresdefault
now playing

Obama Thanks US Troops Serving Overseas

1672704_630x354
now playing

1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting

wireap_f6a37edc5a8e4c5590c5ec00ac249da8_16x9_1600
now playing

Israel To Do 'All It Takes' To Emerge Unharmed By UN Vote

russia-military-plane_horo-1-635×357
now playing

All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed

1024×1024
now playing

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Chile

635819380972648534-103115tx-floods
now playing

More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods

dallas_fire_rescue_generic
now playing

2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States

636181886172253146-epa-philippines-weather-typhoon
now playing

Super Typhoon Heads For Christmas Day Blow To Philippines

1482666479055
now playing

Pope Wishes Christmas Peace To Those Scarred By War

(AP) — Egypt’s state news agency says the state prosecutor has ordered the arrest of an Al-Jazeera TV news producer for “fabricating reports” on the country’s internal situation with the aim of harming national security and sedition against the state.

MENA, quoting an Interior Ministry statement, said Sunday State Security arrested Mahmoud Hussein Gomaa. No additional details were provided.

The Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network carried the report on its own website Friday. The ministry’s statement is Egypt’s first confirmation of Gomaa’s arrest.

In September 2015, two Al-Jazeera English journalists received presidential pardons for their 3-year sentences for collaborating with the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group in a highly-publicized case widely condemned by rights groups.

Two separate Al-Jazeera employees were sentenced to death in abstentia in July for passing secret state documents to Qatar.

Related posts:

  1. Bond Granted For Local Post Office Worker Charged In Vote Fraud Probe
  2. Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests
  3. German Official: Death Of Suspected Attacker Doesn’t Reduce Threat
  4. Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun
Related Posts
wireap_f6a37edc5a8e4c5590c5ec00ac249da8_16x9_1600

Israel To Do ‘All It Takes’ To Emerge Unharmed By UN Vote

Zack Cantu 0
russia-military-plane_horo-1-635×357

All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed

Zack Cantu 0
1024×1024

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Chile

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video