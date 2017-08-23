Home WORLD Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts
Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

(AP) – Egypt’s president and foreign minister have met with White House envoy Jared Kushner hours after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Cairo over human rights concerns.

A modified version of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry’s schedule Wednesday had earlier showed the meeting with Kushner cancelled, which was widely seen as a snub in protest at the aid cuts. But Shoukry later sat in on Kushner’s meeting with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and met with the American delegation separately at the Foreign Ministry.

Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was in Cairo as part of a Middle East tour aimed at exploring ways to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which last collapsed in 2014.

