Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily

(AP) – Egyptian officials say the country will open its border with the Gaza Strip amid a military campaign against Islamic insurgents in restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

The two officials said Tuesday the Rafah crossing point will operate starting Wednesday for four days on a humanitarian basis. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media. The Palestinian embassy in Cairo confirmed the opening of Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world.

Thousands of Gaza residents are on travel lists – most of them medical patients, students and holders of residency permits of other countries. Only a few thousand will make it out in the time allotted. Egypt has kept Rafah largely sealed off since 2013, after the ouster of Egypt’s elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.