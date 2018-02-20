Home WORLD Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily
Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily
WORLD
0

Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily

0
0
EGYPT GAZA BORDER OPENED TEMPORARILY
now viewing

Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily

MOTORCYCLE
now playing

McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist's Death

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed

south padre island texas
now playing

Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks

DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO
now playing

Gulf Cartel Boss Captured In Mexican State Bordering Texas

Alex van der Zwaan
now playing

Law Firm Says It Fired Van der Zwaan Last Year

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Police Name Netanyahu Associates In Israeli Corruption Probe

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Donald Trump Jr. Arrives In India To Help Sell Apartments

PEANUTS
now playing

Preventive Treatment For Peanut Allergies Succeeds In Study

Queen Elizabeth II makes first visit to London Fashion Week
now playing

Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Visit To London Fashion Week

FLORIDA SHOOTING AND SOCIAL MEDIA
now playing

Florida School Shooting Unfolded Instantly On Social Media

(AP) – Egyptian officials say the country will open its border with the Gaza Strip amid a military campaign against Islamic insurgents in restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

The two officials said Tuesday the Rafah crossing point will operate starting Wednesday for four days on a humanitarian basis. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.  The Palestinian embassy in Cairo confirmed the opening of Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world.

Thousands of Gaza residents are on travel lists – most of them medical patients, students and holders of residency permits of other countries. Only a few thousand will make it out in the time allotted.  Egypt has kept Rafah largely sealed off since 2013, after the ouster of Egypt’s elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Commissioners Agree On $1M For Cancer Research AT UT-RGV
  2. Doctors Blast Trump’s Mental Illness Focus To Fight Violence
  3. WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks
  4. 2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot
Related Posts
DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO

Gulf Cartel Boss Captured In Mexican State Bordering Texas

jsalinas 0
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU

Police Name Netanyahu Associates In Israeli Corruption Probe

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP JR

Donald Trump Jr. Arrives In India To Help Sell Apartments

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video