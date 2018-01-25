Home WORLD Egypt Places Colossus Of Ramses II At New Museum’s Entrance
Egypt Places Colossus Of Ramses II At New Museum’s Entrance
WORLD
0

Egypt Places Colossus Of Ramses II At New Museum’s Entrance

0
0
RAMSES II STATUE COLOSSUS
now viewing

Egypt Places Colossus Of Ramses II At New Museum’s Entrance

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

South Texas Sees Uptick in Zika Birth Defects

SPACE SHUTTLE COLUMBIA MEMORIAL-2
now playing

NASA Honors 7 Killed On Space Shuttle Columbia 15 Years Ago

South Carolina National Guard aids Southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey
now playing

Federal Report Shows Punch Of Last Year's Hurricane Harvey

gavel
now playing

Second Death Penalty Hearing Pending For Donna Man's Killer

alaska earthquake 01-23-18
now playing

AK Earthquake Jostles FL Well Water

Jason White of Limestone gay man running for sheriff is denied
now playing

Gay Candidate Barred From Running For Sheriff By Alabama GOP

ROBERT MUELLER
now playing

WH Out With List Of Employees Mueller Questioned

JAMES MATTIS IN VIETNAM
now playing

Mattis Cozying Up To Vietnam Amid China's Assertiveness

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others

DONALD TRUMP IN DAVOS SWITZERLAND
now playing

Trump Says His Trip To Davos Already A Success

(AP) – Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says it has placed the ancient colossus of famed pharaoh Ramses II at the entrance of a museum under construction near the country’s famed pyramids outside the capital Cairo.

Thursday’s placement of the colossus, which weighs over 80 tons and is some 12 meters (13 yards) high, occurred amid a great deal of fanfare and in the presence of Western and Egyptian officials.

The colossus, which dates back some 3,300 years, will be on display at the entrance of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will house some of Egypt’s most unique and precious ancient artefacts, including some belonging to famed boy King Tutankhamun.  Another 87 artifacts will be placed at the museum’s entrance, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said. The first phase of the museum will be inaugurated later this year.

No related posts.

Related Posts
JAMES MATTIS IN VIETNAM

Mattis Cozying Up To Vietnam Amid China’s Assertiveness

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP IN DAVOS SWITZERLAND

Trump Says His Trip To Davos Already A Success

jsalinas 0
WireAP_0396d81db62f48abb59b796ca23e2bd9_12x5_992

N. Korea Hockey Players Come To South For Joint Olympic Team

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video