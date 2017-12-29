Home WORLD Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church
Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church
WORLD
0

Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church

0
0
EGYPT
now viewing

Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church

JAMES MATTIS JIM MATTIS
now playing

Mattis Nixes Holiday Tradition Of Seeing Troops In War Zones

Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco
now playing

Woman Accused In Fatal Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Child

Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.
now playing

Police: Man Nearly Decapitated Girlfriend With Samurai Sword

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

House Speaker Straus Is Dallas Morning News Texan Of 2017

43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny
now playing

2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex

MCALLEN NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP
now playing

McAllen New Year's Ball Drop Cancelled

MEXICAN POLICE ON US SOIL
now playing

Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County

FLUE SEASON-1
now playing

Texas Hardest Hit By Flu

Lindy Lou Layman AND BUZZBE
now playing

Police: Woman Ruined $300K Worth Of Art On Date With Lawyer

Mexican Journalist Asylum
now playing

Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist's US Asylum Request

(AP) – Egyptian security officials say two policemen have been shot dead in an attack outside a church in a south Cairo suburb.  The officials said a gunman opened fire outside a Coptic church before he was shot dead himself. They say the exchange of fire also injured three other people. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency, citing an unnamed official at the Interior Ministry, said Friday’s attack in the Helwan neighborhood was carried out by two assailants; one of them fled the scene and was being chased down.  A video circulated on social media after the attack apparently shows the dead gunman on the ground. Authorities have closed off the area around the church.

Related posts:

  1. New York City Fire Kills 12, Sends Residents Scrambling
  2. Officer Shot, Woman Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire
  3. Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police
  4. Newer Democracies Slide Backward On Media Freedoms
Related Posts
SAUDI ARABIA

A Year Of Historic Change In Saudi Arabia, With More To Come

jsalinas 0
POLAND JOURNALISM

Newer Democracies Slide Backward On Media Freedoms

jsalinas 0
China’s Uighurs grapple with pull of extremism

China’s Uighurs Grapple With Pull Of Extremism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video