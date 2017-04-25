Home WORLD Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope’s Visit
Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope's Visit
Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope’s Visit

(AP) – Egypt has heightened security in the area around the Vatican residence in Cairo ahead of Pope Francis’ visit this weekend, which comes weeks after suicide attacks on two churches killed dozens of people.

In Zamalek, a wealthy neighborhood on a Nile island, police have been conducting door-to-door checks, searching passers-by and instructing business owners to close their shops for the visit, which begins Friday. Parking has been prohibited on major streets close to the residence.

An official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that security forces will search for explosives in the area during the visit. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.  The two-day visit will include a Mass in a stadium on the outskirts of Cairo.

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
