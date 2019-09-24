Egypt: Take Sudan Off US Terror-Sponsor List

(AP) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly to amplify a call to get neighboring Sudan off the United States’ list of countries deemed sponsors of terrorism.

El-Sissi told world leaders Tuesday that taking Sudan off the list would help the country tackle economic problems and reclaim what he called “the place it deserves among the international family.”

Sudan has been on the U.S. list since 1993. Khartoum says getting off it is crucial to rebuilding the country after years of sanctions. The Obama administration began a process to take Sudan off the list. The procedure was put on hold when mass protests erupted in December against longtime President Omar al-Bashir. The military ousted him in April.

New Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok recently said he’d discussed the issue with the Trump administration.