Egypt Watchdog Says Authorities Now Blocking 101 Websites
Egypt Watchdog Says Authorities Now Blocking 101 Websites

Egypt Watchdog Says Authorities Now Blocking 101 Websites

Oil Price Extends Drop To 7 Month Lows, Despite OPEC Cuts

Russia Regrets New US Sanctions, Mulls Retaliatory Moves

Ivanka Trump To Talk Workforce Issues With Lawmakers

Merkel Marks 70 Years Of Marshall Plan Amid Concern At Trump

Warmbier's Death Looms Over US-China Talks On North Korea

Queen To Outline UK Government Plans

Ex-Obama Homeland Security Chief To Face Intelligence Panel

Security High At Brussels Stations After Man Exploded Device

Iran Calls On Saudi Arabia To Release Detainees

Uber CEO Kalanick Resigns Under Investor Pressure

(AP) – An Egyptian watchdog says authorities are widening their internet censorship and are now blocking 101 websites, including some that provide software that allows users to bypass restrictions.

The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression in a statement late on Tuesday said that Egypt has blocked seven additional sites, noting that the number occasionally differs depending on which company is used to access internet.

In late May, Egypt’s official news agency reported that the government ordered internet service providers to block access to 21 news websites, alleging they supported terrorism or reported “false news.”

However, prominent investigative news platform Mada Masr and other publications, such as Daily News Egypt, were also blocked.

The developments come as Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expands his crackdown on dissent.

