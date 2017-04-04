Eiffel Tower To Go Dark To Honor Russia Victims

(AP) – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says the Eiffel Tower will remain dark overnight to honor the victims of the St. Petersburg subway bombing. Hidalgo said the lights on the famous monument will be switched off at midnight in Paris, when it will be 1 a.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

The mayor made the announcement in a tweet that carried the hashtag #WeareUnited written in French. The move came as officials in Berlin were being criticized for deciding not to bathe the Brandenburg Gate in the colors of the Russian flag.