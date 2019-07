Houston Fire Department firefighters respond and investigate after the top of mid-rise building under construction on 3400 block of North Main Street collapsed on Monday, July 29, 2019, in north Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Eight people are hospitalized following a building collapse in Texas. Houston firefighters say the top floor of the under construction hotel in downtown Houston caved in this morning causing 15 workers to fall one story.

Crews had to rescue all workers from the structure. The injured suffered everything from cuts to broken bones. The building will have to be inspected before work can get back going.