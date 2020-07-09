Eight North Texas Bars Sue Over Coronavirus Closures

Eight North Texas Bars are suing Governor Greg Abbott over his closure order due to coronavirus concerns. Bar owners are hoping to get a million dollars from the governor saying he’s targeting stand-alone bars and not bars inside restaurants, bowling alleys, hotels, and sports arenas.

The group suggests Abbott is playing politics with shutdown orders because his coronavirus task force is made up of hotel and restaurant owners. They also say the order violates the Texas Disaster Relief Act by not offering compensation for taking over the bars. Abbott ordered bars across the state to close last month.