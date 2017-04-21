Home TEXAS El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions’ Remarks About Border
El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions’ Remarks About Border
TEXAS
El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions' Remarks About Border

JEFF SESSIONS
El Paso Leaders Condemn Sessions’ Remarks About Border

IMMIGRATION-LADY LIBERTY AND US FLAG
Young Immigrants Won't 'rest easy' Despite Trump's Comments

Charges Possible Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

Texas Board OKs Science Curriculum Compromise On Evolution

Russian Planes Detected Off Alaska 4 Times This Week

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA's Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

(AP) – Community leaders in El Paso are condemning remarks made by the U.S. attorney general during a visit to their city that they say portray the border as a war zone.

Jeff Sessions said Thursday that the border is “ground zero” against cartels and transnational gangs. He also called the border “beachhead.”  El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar called Sessions’ comments “offensive” and said they promote a completely erroneous perception of the border.

Escobar told the El Paso Times (http://bit.ly/2oRPY7I ) that rhetoric provides an incorrect answer to one of the first questions professionals ask when they consider moving to the city: whether it’s safe.  Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat from El Paso, said calling the border ground zero makes it difficult to attract professionals to the city.

