El Paso March Calls For Gun Control

(El Paso, TX) — Residents of El Paso are calling for gun control. Dozens of people marched through downtown El Paso Saturday in memory of last weekend’s shooting victims and to demand action be taken to place limits on gun ownership, in particular on assault style weapons.
The marchers carried signs and sang hymns as they made their way to the County Courthouse. State Representative Mary González says it is not an option to ignore the connection between gun violence, racism and terrorism. In last Saturday’s attack by a lone gunman at a local Walmart, 22 people died and 24 were injured.
Comments