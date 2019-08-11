El Paso March Calls For Gun Control

Participants in the League of United Latin American Citizens' "March For a United America," carry signs in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. More than 100 people marched through the Texas border denouncing racism and calling for stronger gun laws one week after several people were killed in a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a man targeting Mexicans. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Participants in the League of United Latin American Citizens' "March For a United America," carry signs in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. More than 100 people marched through the Texas border denouncing racism and calling for stronger gun laws one week after several people were killed in a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a man targeting Mexicans. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

(El Paso, TX) — Residents of El Paso are calling for gun control. Dozens of people marched through downtown El Paso Saturday in memory of last weekend’s shooting victims and to demand action be taken to place limits on gun ownership, in particular on assault style weapons.

The marchers carried signs and sang hymns as they made their way to the County Courthouse. State Representative Mary González says it is not an option to ignore the connection between gun violence, racism and terrorism. In last Saturday’s attack by a lone gunman at a local Walmart, 22 people died and 24 were injured.